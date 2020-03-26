Alachua County Sheriff’s Office asking for meal kits

With restaurants closing early due to the coronavirus, deputies working the night shift need meals.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is asking businesses to prepare meal kits for deputies on-patrol, jail officers, and others who work in the communications center.

Those who are working 12-hour night shifts at the sheriff's office do not have access to a lot of food choices during the pandemic.

Businesses who offer meal kits will get paid for them.

“The whole idea is that if we can help support these businesses that are closed during this time then it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Art Forgey, ASO spokesperson. “It gets us fed and it gives a little business to the businesses."

Restaurants and businesses can reach out to the sheriff's office to discuss meal plans.