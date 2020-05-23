Alachua County Sheriff's Office searching for Hawthorne burglary suspect

Alachua County deputies are searching for a man they believe is responsible for stealing from a Hawthorne Video and Games store on May 13.

They say the man was seen at the store Big J Media on 6818 NW US Highway 301.

Deputies say he entered through a broken door, grabbed several adult toys from the wall, and left through that same door.

He is described as a white male with long hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Adams at

352-367-4043 or at aadams@acso.us.