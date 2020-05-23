Alachua County Sheriff's Office searching for Hawthorne burglary suspect

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -- Alachua County deputies are searching for a man they believe is responsible for stealing from a Hawthorne Video and Games store on May 13.
They say the man was seen at the store Big J Media on 6818 NW US Highway 301.
Deputies say he entered through a broken door, grabbed several adult toys from the wall, and left through that same door.
He is described as a white male with long hair and a goatee.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Adams at
352-367-4043 or at aadams@acso.us.