Alachua County Sheriff's Office to conduct checkpoint this week

Sometime this week, Alachua County Sheriff's deputies are planning to have a checkpoint to make sure drivers have all the paperwork needed to drive.

The checkpoint will be conducted on SW 91st Street in Alachua County On Wednesday.

During this time, deputies will ask drivers for their license, registration and insurance information.

“Because unfortunately there are some people that until they get caught, they are going to keep doing what they're doing without having a license or insurance and that's why everyone's insurance cost goes up and everybody has to pay more medical premiums and it's just a never-ending cycle,” Lieutenant Jayson Levy with ASO’s Traffic said.

Lieutenant Levy says the last time a checkpoint like this happened was when the Traffic Unit was created in 2012.

He also says there are a Supreme Court ruling and a Florida Court ruling that legally allows deputies to stop drivers for this information

"We're not doing anything that would be out of the ordinary. We don't have people hiding in the trees and they're not in binoculars looking for people texting and driving and you know what we're looking for is that we have a driver's license and insurance and that the vehicle is registered,” he said.

Roadway signs will be posted in the area to let drivers know what is ahead.

Deputies have also notified drivers of the checkpoint through their social media pages.