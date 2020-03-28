Alachua County Stay-At-Home Order Amended

Alachua county's stay-at-home order has been amended after an emergency meeting with county commissioners.

The order says all essential businesses can remain open, but all must comply with OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) guidelines.

Workers will be educated by osha workers and a telephone hotline will be posted to report substandard working conditions.

Officials also clarify gathering rules. Saying no more than 10 people can gather at a time and must be at least six feet away from each other.