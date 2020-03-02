Alachua County Supervisor of Elections announced new voting locations for five precincts

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections announced on Monday that five polling places have moved locations for the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary and City of Gainesville Regular Election. Of those, four are moving permanently and one is moving only for this election.

The Precincts affected are 21, 23, 25, 55 and 57.

Precinct 21, the Z.L. Sung Seventh-Day Adventist School at 2115 NW 39th Avenue will now be at the North Central Florida YMCA at 5201 NW 34th Boulevard.

Precinct 23, City College on 2400 SW 13th Street will be temporarily changed to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge at 2121 SW 16th Street.

Precinct 25, the Santa Fe College Center for Innovation & Economic Development at 530 West University Avenue will now be at the Santa Fe College Blount Center at 401 NW 6th Street due to construction.

Precinct 55, the City Public Works Administration Building at 405 NW 39th Avenue will now be at Gateway Christian Center at 5135 NW 21st Street.

Precinct 57, the Z.L. Sung Seventh-Day Adventist School at 2115 NW 39th Avenue will now be at Creekside Community Church at 2640 NW 39th Avenue.

The same location was previously used for both precinct 21 and 57.

Voters must vote in the polling place to which they are assigned on Election Day on March 17.

During early voting, which will run March 6 through March 14, voters may use any one of the six Alachua County early voting sites:

﻿

-Supervisor of Elections Office (515 N Main Street, Suite 100, Gainesville)

-Millhopper Branch Library (3145 NW 43rd Street, Gainesville)

-Tower Road Branch Library (3020 SW 75th Street, Gainesville)

-Alachua Legacy Park Multipurpose Center (15400 Peggy Road, Alachua)

-Orange Heights Baptist Church (16700 NE SR 26, Hawthorne)

-J. Wayne Reitz Union, University of Florida (655 Reitz Union Drive, Ground Floor of the Career Connections Center, Gainesville)

All early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.