Friday will mark the start of the Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock Show.

The Director of the UF IFAS County Extension Dr. Cindy Sanders said this has been an important event for many years. She said this event involves two important youth organizations the FFA and 4-H.

The fair teaches young kids important life skills. Sanders said some of the skills it teaches kids are responsibility, respect, and record keeping.

Animals arrive for the event at the Alachua County Fairgrounds Thursday night. The event starts Friday morning and runs through Tuesday. The celebrity show will take place on Saturday. On Monday students from the Alachua County School District will attend the fair.

To find out more information about the event click here.