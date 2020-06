A park in Alachua County will be reopening but only at specific times.

The Poe Springs Park will reopen on Saturday at half capacity, according to Alachua County Commissioners. The park will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Park Staff will patrol the area to make sure people maintain social distancing guidelines. Surfaces will be cleaned hourly.

Groups must be limited to 10 people or less. Everyone must stay at least 6 feet apart from others.