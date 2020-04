Alachua County commissioners are easing restrictions on the number of people allowed in stores - well, just a little bit.

Tuesday evening, commissioners voted to update the Alachua County stay at home order.

Now, instead of only allowing one person per 1,000 square feet, there can be one person per 750 square feet.

Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell says the move is a result of the community buying into social distancing guidelines.