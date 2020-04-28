Gov. DeSantis meets with President Trump to discuss COVID-19, re-opening the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with President Trump in Washington D.C. Tuesday morning to speak about the novel coronavirus and the governor’s plans to reopen the state of Florida. He also told reporters that he will make an announcement Wednesday regarding the latter.

Alachua County commissioners will discuss reopening the economy on a local level during their Tuesday meeting. Commissioners will delay changes to the county’s emergency order until the governor makes an official announcement about reopening the state.The governor’s statewide emergency order, which closes all nonessential businesses, officially expires on Friday May 1.

President Trump started the meeting by praising DeSantis and the two discussed the governor’s plans to reopen Florida by April 30.

The governor told the president that Florida has more testing capability than they need. He also told reporters that he would make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expiration of the state’s stay-at-home order.

DeSantis also pointed out that Florida has not exhausted its medical resources, including ventilators. He took the opportunity to bash reports that Florida would end up in the ranks of countries and states that have been overwhelmed.

“We understood the outbreak was not uniformed throughout the state," DeSantis told reporters.