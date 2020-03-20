Alachua County confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 15

The Alachua County Health Department is now confirming there are 15 cases in the county.

The health department will release the details of the 3 new cases later.

Those with questions or concerns about COVID-19, including testing, should call their doctor or the Alachua County Health Department’s call center at 352-334-8810.

Operators are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (after hours call 352-334-7900). The County’s 311 hotline is also available to answer questions.