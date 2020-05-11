Alachua County deputies and GPD search for parents of missing Jacksonville child

Gainesville police are searching for two Alachua County residents who could have information on the whereabouts of a missing child from Jacksonville.

Gainesville police and Alachua County deputies have joined Jacksonville sheriff’s deputies in looking for the parents of 11-year-old son Keavon Washington also known as Keavon Cue. He was last seen in the area of 1600 45th Street in Jacksonville.

Police identified Keyera Cue, 35, and Franklyn Daley, 31, as the boy’s parents and people of interest in the investigation.

Both Cue and Daley are Alachua County residents, GPD said. They do not have custody of Washington.

Police believe that one of Washington’s relatives or friends could have picked him up after he ran away from home early Sunday morning.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville police officers advised people to call local law enforcement or Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputies if they have more information.

