Alachua County deputies arrest suspect connected to Majestic Oaks shooting

Alachua County deputies made an arrest in connection with a shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments that happened more than a month ago.

Donald Whitaker the Third, 18, is charged with a 2nd degree felony for firing a gun into a building and aggravated assault.

Deputies say on April 29th Whitaker fired at a group of people during a fight at Majestic Oaks.

They say the fight was organized via text between members of the "4-K" gang and the "K-4" gang.

He is in the Alachua County Jail on a $250,000 bond.