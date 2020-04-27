Alachua County deputies launch death investigation after finding inmate hanging in cell

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies launched an investigation after finding an inmate hanging from a cell in the Alachua County Jail.

Detention officers found Nathan Keen, 34, in a close observation pod early Monday morning. Officers administered first aid to the inmate. Keen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies arrested Keen in March on charges of burglary and criminal mischief. Administrative and internal investigations have taken the lead into the incident.