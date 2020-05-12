Alachua County directs county attorney to defend them in the face mask lawsuit

Alachua County directed their lawyer to defend them against a lawsuit claiming it is unconstitutional for the county to require residents to wear face masks on Tuesday.

Childers Law Firm is arguing on behalf of a resident that the emergency order violates the constitution's right to privacy and forces residents to buy masks without just compensation.

They are asking the courts to strike down the order and repay the resident's attorney's fees.

"My client wants to hold our leaders to a higher standard and it seems that the county commission in one short hearing considered some alternatives and went all the way to requiring folks to wear masks even healthy people who don't need to wear masks and aren't a danger to anyone," Lawyer Seldon Jeff Childers said. "What my client would like is for the county commission to go back to the drawing board and come up with a solution that protects our elderly and vulnerable folks and also is constituional and protects people's rights. He believes that the commission can do it."

Childers said his client has received death threats since filing of the lawsuit.

At this time no police reports have been filed.