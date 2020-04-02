Alachua County enforces irrigation restrictions

With a large increase of water use in households during the coronavirus pandemic, one county will be enforcing irrigation restrictions.



Alachua County is enforcing irrigation restrictions after water usage rose sharply this month.

Landscape irrigation in Alachua County will be limited to a maximum of twice a week.



Addresses with odd numbers can water their lawns on Wednesday and Saturday and addresses with even numbers can water their lawns on Thursday and Sunday.



Commercial properties can water their lawns on Tuesday and Friday.

Watering is allowed before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.



Alachua County also advises residents to turn the irrigation system off and only water if your grass blades are folded in half or your plants are wilting.