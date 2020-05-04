Alachua County expands COVID-19 testing capabilities

In Alachua county, extra guidelines are in place on top of governor Ron DeSantis' order... Which leaders here say are meant to keep people safe.

Getting as many people tested as possible is a feat many are trying to accomplish to slow the spread of COVID-19

Symptoms or not, the Alachua County health department is offering people a chance to get tested for COVID-19.

All you have to do is call their office and schedule an appointment

Alachua County spokesman Mark Sexton said, "We're really happy about it and really appreciative to the citizens."

Testing for all is not the only way Alachua county is combating COVID-19.

The latest emergency order requires people to wear a face-covering while in an essential business.

Sexton added, "Thank you to our citizens who even if you disagree, you understand that we're all in this together. And we're all doing things to keep people safe. And I tell you, I've heard from someone today who feels she's very at risk and she said that it did her heart good she said to be able to go to the grocery store and see that everyone in the store is concerned about her."

A referral for the test is not needed. If your insurance covers the test, it will be billed with no co-pay.

Otherwise, the test is free.

"This isn't the test you want to find out if you developed an antibody to corona because you had it before and now you don't. This is the test to tell you whether you have the virus right now."

While it's not antibody testing, being able to check whether or not you're positive for the coronavirus helps the department of health trace who you may have been in contact with.

Call them at 352-334-8810

