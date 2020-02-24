Alachua County firefighter awarded 2019 Firefighter of the Year

Restoration Specialists named Lieutenant Chad Winningham of Station 23 as 2019 Firefighter of the Year. He was secretly nominated for the award by the community and his station.

He said he was surprised and honored by the award.

"I mean we just come in every shift, every morning ... not planning on getting any type of reward for what we're doing. We do this because we love it. It is hard ... but when you do things like that and it's recognized, it's fulfilling," he said.

A lot of that selfless service went beyond county lines, as well.

"Being able to provide that level of service even to people in other counties, not even the county we protect... it's very fulfilling. And I'm happy to be able to do it," Winningham said after receiving the award.