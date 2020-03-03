Alachua County first-responders prepared for COVID-19 with decontamination kits

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Central Florida, local fire rescue crews are prepared in different ways.

Two years ago, Alachua County bought two decontamination systems.

Firefighters can use them to ensure every space in the unit is clean before a run.

The department is also a member of the Florida Infectious Disease Transport Network.

As such, they have a team of specially-trained EMT's and paramedics with specialized equipment to treat infected patients.