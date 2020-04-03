Alachua County issues new emergency order

Alachua County is issuing a new executive order after a day full of confusion.

It all started Wednesday when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a stay at home order.

Later that day he signed a second executive order saying his stay at home order "supersedes" anything being enforced at a local level.

This created a lot of confusion. Earlier today, Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe said what he was hearing from the county was contradicting what he was being told by some county commissioners.

“I think the only way we can address this is to get all five county commissioners in a zoom meeting where we can ask these kinds of questions and if there’s disagreement, then that’s fine--that’s why we have five county commissioners," he said. "We need to see three heads nodding."

So, that's what they did.

Alachua County issued a new executive order today basically merging its old stay at home order with the governor's new one.

The county will be abiding by the state's list of essential services and activities.

One of the most important changes, the county is changing its occupancy rates of all non-medical and non-residential businesses, like grocery stores and churches.

The new limit is 25 percent of approved occupancy.

You can find the entire order attached to this article.

It will be on the right side on computers and at the bottom of the article on mobile devices.

