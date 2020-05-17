Alachua County issues emergency order updates

Alachua County has issued a new order in response to Governor Ron DeSantis's Order 20-123.

Throughout the state the Governor is allowing businesses to operate at up to 50% capacity, the opening of gyms, and a making provision is still in place.

Below are the rules for Alachua County. The order goes into effect on May 18 at 12:01 a.m.

In Alachua County, it is recommended that those who are at risk should stay home and those who aren't should be careful when going outside.

Places where social distancing is difficult are still closed to public. These places include, but are not limited to theme parks, zoos, water parks, fairs, arcades, playgrounds, bowling alleys, movie theaters, concert and music halls, and country clubs.

All services and activities permitted to operate under the governor's orders may operate in Alachua County. Services activities that are not allowed by the governor are not allowed in Alachua County.

Any of the services/activities not allowed to operate, but have on-site retail sales facilities as part of their operation, those retail sales are subject to limitations and occupancy restrictions.

Buildings holding services and activities should operate with no more than 50% capacity.

Child care facilities may go over 50% capacity if the staff uses personal protective equipment.

Hospitals and medical facilities should use PPE and may exceed 50% occupancy if necessary.

All services and activities should follow the rules places by the Center of Disease Control and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

When it comes to restaurants, social distancing measures should be in place. Outdoor seating does not count against indoor occupancy but social distancing measures should still be followed.

Curbside delivery and limited face to face contact is encouraged.

Services should make an effort to use no more than 50% onsite workforce.

Private museums, libraries, gardens, and wildlife preserves may operate at 50% occupancy. No interactive displays or playground equipment will be allowed.

For establishments that are not possible to social distance at like grocery stores, restaurants, public transit, pharmacies, etc. , facial coverings are required.

Facial coverings include any covering over the nose and mouth, weather store bought or homemade, and they should be secured with ear loops or ties.

People should not use N95 rated mask, as those should be saved for first responders.

Facial coverings are not required for children under 6, those who have trouble breathing due to pre-existing conditions, or individuals with a documented or demonstrable medical problem.

Swimming pools shall follow CDC standards.

Seats and tables near swimming pools should be six feet apart.

There should be one person per 100 square feet of the water surface and owners should post signs stating rules.

Pool houses and locker rooms should limited occupancy to 50%. Employees at pools and locker rooms should wear facial coverings.

Groups bigger than 10 are not allowed to congregate in any public space if they are not social distancing. Groups bigger than 10 may be ordered to disperse.

Any provision in this emergency order that conflicts with any state/federal law is deemed inapplicable and deemed to be severed from this emergency order.

The order supersedes any inconsistent order and will stay in effect until a new order or repeal comes up.

The order is an addition to the orders issued by the governor and it applies to incorporated and unincorporated areas of Alachua County.

The county will direct any establishment to cease and desist operations that violate the order.

The emergency order doesn’t apply to operations of local governments within the county, state university system, state college system, state of florida, or federal agencies that are encouraged to adopt their own rules and procedures.

Any violation of these measures violate Sec. 252.50, Fla. Stat., and may be punishable as provided therein and shall be enforced by law enforcement.

Failure to wear face coverings is a threat to public safety. Individuals will be directed to comply with the rules of wearing masks if they are not following them. Failure to do so can result in fines.

With the first violation of the order, a fine of $125 is possible, under the second violation it goes up to $250, all subsequent violations require a mandatory court appearance and a fine not exceeding $500.

