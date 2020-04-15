Alachua County man facing attempted homicide charges after stabbing motel employee

An Alachua County man is facing attempted homicide charges after officers say he stabbed an employee of the motel he was staying at.

ACSO deputies say Garrett Culverson, 31, tried to enter his room at the Classic Inn on Highway 301.

Culverson told deputies he was a resident of the inn but the locks on the door had been changed. He then got into an argument with an employee and stabbed the victim in the face and neck.

Culverson is being held in the Alachua County Jail on a 500-thousand dollar bond.