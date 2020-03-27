Alachua County meeting works on a 3rd version of a Stay-At-Home order

More changes are on the way as Alachua County Commissioners work on the third version of their emergency Stay-At-Home order.

Commissioner Hutch Hutchinson says that if the order doesn't flatten the curve of confirmed COVID-19 cases... more extreme measures will be taken including a complete shut down.

The first half of the commission meeting discussed concerns about grocery stores such as people standing in lines outside and protecting employees.

The commissioners also are considering adding language to close businesses that violate the order

Hutchinson, "There's no amount of fine that will in some cases encourage them to shut down or do the right thing... what we need is the ability to shut someone down right away and is that something that we need to explicitly put in this emergency order, so it's clear that that's essentially the penalty not some $250 fine."

Hutchinson says that after today he is going to start working on a complete shut-down order that will keep only grocery stores, pharmacies and health care businesses open if things don't improve.

The county has launched a COVID-19 community resource portal for people to keep track of the virus, ask questions and report emergency order violations.

You can find that information on our website, www.wcjb.com