Alachua County offers a second night of drive-thru wedding ceremonies

Tying the knot during a pandemic means revving up the engines.

J.K. Irby, Alachua County’s clerk of court, offered drive-thru weddings for couples on April 15. With social distancing guidelines set in place, several couples had to cancel their original wedding to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Now Irby will be holding a second date for drive-thru weddings on Thursday, May 14..

Because the county clerk can no longer schedule in-person wedding ceremonies inside the courthouse, Irby said he will officiate marriages at the drive-thru at the south side of the Family and Civil Courthouse on 201 E. University Ave.

Wedding ceremonies will take place at 5 p.m. Couples must show photo identification and provide marriage licenses that are valid for April 30 to May 14.

