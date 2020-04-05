Alachua County officials reinstate "1 person per 1,000 square feet" rule for businesses

Alachua County officials announced Sunday morning that a “1 person per 1,000 sq. ft.” rule has been added once again to their emergency order.

The amended language to Emergency Order 2020-12 states that all “non-medical and non-residential businesses and activities allowed under the Governor’s Orders shall limit occupancy by individuals, other than staff, to one per 1000 square feet of covered space as determined by the local authority.”

The statement also says that additional customers can line-up outside businesses as long as they follow social-distancing guidelines and stay six-feet apart.

“Pharmacy-only customers are permitted to be escorted to the pharmacy without waiting in line for entry to the grocery store,” county officials wrote. “This section applies to services in houses of worship, churches or synagogues.”

To read the amended emergency order, click here.