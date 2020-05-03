Alachua County officials release updated Emergency Order 2020-21

Alachua County commissioners have released Emergency Order 2020-21 which features several new amendments clarifying topics such as the use of masks and the requirements for reopening businesses.

The emergency order states that all people within the county that are working in or visiting grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, construction sites, public transit vehicles, vehicles for hire, and locations where social distancing measures are not possible shall wear facial coverings as defined by the CDC. Exceptions to this include children under the age of two and those who have trouble breathing due to a pre-existing condition. Masks are also not required when someone is eating or drinking.

Private museums, libraries, botanical gardens and wildlife preserves may reopen at 25% of their usual capacity provided that they prevent the use of interactive exhibits or playground equipment by guests.

Retail businesses and restaurants may reopen in accordance with the limitations and guidelines described in Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-112, which includes opening at 25% capacity and following social-distancing guidelines in regards to seating. In addition to those restrictions, all restaurants and places offering food service within the county must comply with the Food and Drug Administration’s "Best Practices for Retail Food Stores, Restaurants, and Food Pick-Up/Delivery Services During the COVID-19 Pandemic."

Essential services and activities may remain open as long as they limit indoor capacity to one person per 500 square feet of covered space and maintain social distancing guidelines. This also applies to retail businesses.

Outdoor seating, as well as the number of staff, does not count against indoor occupancy but both must still meet social-distancing requirements.

Places of public assembly are still closed to the public. This includes indoor and outdoor locations with amusement rides, carnivals, water parks, pools, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, bowling alleys, pool halls, movie and other theaters, concert and music halls, country clubs, social clubs and fraternal organizations. These areas can reopen their retail sales facilities as long as they follow the required guidelines detailed in Emergency Order 2020-21.

Public gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.

You can find the full updated text of Emergency Order 2020-21 to the right.