Alachua County creeks are being damaged after reported uptick in excavations

A local past time for Alachua County residents could now pose a problem for the county’s natural resources.

Alachua County’s Environmental Protection Department reported an increase in the number of digging sites and damage caused to creeks in the area. Several residents enjoy excavating, but officials said the digging should come at a minimum.

A growing number of people have been using shovels, picks, axes and soil sifters to excavate both on public and private property. The increased digging can destabilize creeks by causing erosion and increase the risk of flooding, EPD officials said.

“People want to have a close personal connection with nature in Alachua County, especially our creek system, and that should be encouraged,” said Alachua County Environmental Protection Department Senior Planner Forrest Eddleton. “Unfortunately, some people are causing major harm to public and private property, the creek system, and the environment.”

The risk of infection or sickness increases for those who also wade or come into contact with the creek’s water system, much of which comes from septic and stormwater systems, Eddleton warns people.

Exploration doesn’t have to stop, Edleton said, but he advised residents to stay on trails when visiting local parks or visit creeks virtually.

Many local parks already have policies set in place that prohbit people from diggin artifacts such as arrowheads. Which is also against state law. Those who fail to follow these codes can face up to fines of at least $125.

