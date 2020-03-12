Alachua County pets: Finn, Bono and Kurtis

Let's take a look at some "adorable," "adoptable" animals from Alachua County.

Finn is coming up on his 2nd birthday. This pup has been through their paws on parole program, so he's got plenty of obedience training. He's ready to find a forever home after over 200 days at the shelter.

Bono is a 2-year-old hound mix who just loves life. This star of a dog would love to find a loving home to call his own.

Kurtis is a big, 2-year-old brindle with a lovely smile. Not only is he pretty, but they say this guy just loves playing with his squeaky toys.

If you want to bring one of these four-legged friends home, good news: all adoption fees are being waived for dog adoptions. Cat adoptions are $20.

People looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses. You can visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday, or see all the adoptable friends at www.Alachuacounty.us.