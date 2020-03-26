Alachua County pets: Poppy and Luke

Let's take a look at some "adorable," "adoptable" animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Poppy is one of their dogs staying with a foster family to help with social distancing. Her people say she is getting along great with their cats and loves playing with the other dogs of the home.

Luke is also enjoying time with a foster family. They say he has been fantastic with their kids and is already friends with his new dog friend. Plus, he doesn't seem to mind the cats at all.

They also want people to know about recent changes at the shelter due to COVID-19. Offsite events like adoptions, vaccinations, and group volunteer visits are canceled. They ask people to make an appointment before visiting, including adoptions, volunteers, surrenders and fosters.

They also remind people there is no evidence of companion animals carrying or spreading COVID-19.

If you're looking for a friend to social distance with, good news! All adoption fees on dogs have been waived, and cats and kittens are just $20.

You can visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday, or see all the adoptable friends at www.alachuacounty.us.