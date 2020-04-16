Alachua County pets: Reggie, Princess and Cadbury

Let's take a look at some "adorable," "adoptable" animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Reggie is a 2-year-old Dog de Bordeaux mix. They say this handsome guy loves to stay fit and would be a great match for an active family.

Princess is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair. This stunning girl would love to curl up with you and watch a movie.

Cadbury is a 2-year-old kitty. The beautiful boy would love to just hang out and spend some time at home.

If you're looking for a friend to social distance with, good news! All adoption fees on dogs are waived, and cats and kittens are just $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

