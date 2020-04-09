Alachua County pets: Reggie and Britta

Let's take a look at some "adorable," "adoptable" animals from Alachua County Animal Services looking for their new loving homes.

Reggie is a 2-year-old 'Dog de Bordeaux' mix, and he really is a staff favorite. They think this goofball would be great in an active family.

Britta is a 1 and a half-year-old 'Black Mouth Curr' mix. They say she's been doing great as one of their foster pets. Maybe she's ready to find a forever home with you.

There are recent changes at the shelter due to COVID-19. Offsite events like adoptions, vaccinations, and group volunteer visits are canceled. Staff is asking residents to make an appointment before visiting, including adoptions, volunteers, surrenders and fosters. They'd also like to remind people there's no evidence of companion animals carrying or spreading COVID-19.

If you're looking for a friend to social distance with, good news! All adoption fees on dogs are waived, and cats and kittens are just $20. Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.