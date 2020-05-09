Alachua County reopen public pools in latest emergency order

Alachua County officials have issued another emergency order authorizing the reopening of public pools.

Emergency Order No. 2020-23, released on Saturday, states that outside pools that are open to the public or part of multi-family residential communities such as an apartment complex as long as they meet the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC and Florida Administrative Code §64E-9.004 for disinfectant level.

All activities within the pool must follow social distancing requirements as well as limit occupancy to one person per 100 square feet.

Outside of the pool, social distancing requirements must also be met and groupings must be limited to more than 10 people. All seating must be arranged to social distancing guidelines and must be fixed in a way that they are not easily arranged.

All pool houses or locker rooms must limit occupancy to one person per 500 square feet and be sanitized regularly according to CDC guidelines.

All pool employees must wear face coverings when working in pool houses, locker rooms, around pools or in similar areas.

Owners and operators of the pool must post signs explaining these rules as well as monitor the activities and maintain the health or safety guidelines outlined in the emergency order.

