Alachua County residents sue the county because of face mask requirements

A second lawsuit has been filed against Alachua county over a provision in its stay at home order.

Four Alachua county residents filed suit in federal court in Gainesville, claiming the requirement to wear a face mask inside buildings is unconstitutionally vague, fails to provide due process, and violates equal protection rights.

They say their physical and mental conditions make it unsafe for them to wear masks and are asking for 100-thousand dollars in damages.

Earlier this week another suit claimed the order violated their constitutional right to privacy.