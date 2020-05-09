Alachua County responds to congressman's criticism of emergency order

Alachua County is responding to a North Central Florida congressman likening its emergency order to fascism.

When asked about his opinion on Alachua County requiring residents to wear masks in buildings in public, Representative Ted Yoho said in an interview with TV20, "I think it’s over, not necessarily draconian if not fascist."

"I just don’t see the need for that,” he said.

"We understand different people have different opinions, but it is the opinion of the county commission that, the CDC guidelines that say quite unambiguously that cloth masks in front of somebody who is coughing or sneezing helps stem the tide of this disease," Alachua County Spokesperson Mark Sexton responded. "So, our board just exercised good leadership and made it mandatory."

