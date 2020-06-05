Bars, restaurants & clubs open with Phase 2

Today marks the first day that Florida's Phase 2 order goes into effect. With the order has come many questions from both business owners and city leaders. We know that bars and restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity but there's still uncertainty about what exactly should be enforced.

The order specifically states that clubs are not included in the Phase 2 reopening plan but Alachua County leaders say, technically, if a club follows the same rules as a bar according to the executive order, then they can stay open. Governor DeSantis’ office weighed in, saying he is fine with the county's interpretation ... but that doesn’t quite answer everyone’s questions, especially club owners.

“Nobody really was clear on how to implement things ... or if we were included or not ... so it just makes me a little nervous to reopen and not keep my employees safe and my patrons safe. I want to do it the right way, so I am going to just wait a few days and figure it out,” Mark Spangler, Manager at the University Club, said.

While not everyone is ready to open their doors just yet, you can still head out to find some spots officially reopened for a drink or a bite to eat, which is a simple pleasure many people have been looking forward to.

“To be able to actually come to our favorite pub in Gainesville ... is just exciting. We got here early -- we got here before staff got here. That’s how on edge we were," one customer said.

You can find the full Phase 2 order here.