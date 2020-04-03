Alachua County teachers go above and beyond to show their support

With distance learning expected to continue until May, teachers in Alachua County are going out of their way to support students and let them know they care.

Teachers from Hidden Oak made a video showing signs of encouragement and messages to remind students that they are thinking of them.

Rawlings Elementary teachers and staff spent an hour driving through neighborhoods with posters and signs in a parade to let their students know how much they miss them and give reminders to do homework.

Gainesville High School principal, David Shelnutt, was out on the sidewalk passing out packets to families as they drove by.