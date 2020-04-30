Alachua County to host mental wellness panel discussion

North Central Florida mental health experts will be meeting to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on the community.

Alachua County will be hosting an online panel discussion titled "Mental Wellness in the Age of COVID-19" on Friday, May 1 at 1 p.m.

The online discussion can be viewed on Alachua County's Facebook page and their video on-demand site.

"We just thought it was a good time to check in community-wide and make sure that anyone who is feeling stressed to know that it's okay to reach out and that they know that there are resources available," said Mark Sexton, Alachua County spokesperson. "We're going to give the experts a chance to check in on what is going on in their organizations and what they've been dealing with. So there will be an opportunity for a comprehensive look."

The discussion will also be broadcast live on COX channel 12.

The panelists will be:

Alexandra Martinez

Director Alachua County Crisis Center

Catherine Woodstock Striley

Associate Professor, Department of Epidemiology

Colleges of Public Health and Health Professions and Medicine

Co-Director of HealthStreet Community Engagement Program

University of Florida

Jessica Hames, Executive Director

Gainesville Peer Respite

Brett Buell, Development Director

Gainesville Opportunity Center

Joe Munson

Clinical Services Director

UF Health Shands Psychiatric Hospital

Donald Savoie

President/ Chief Executive Officer

Meridian Behavioral Healthcare

Meggen Tucker Sixbey

Associate Director Counseling and Wellness Center

Clinical Associate Professor

Art Stockwell, Executive Director

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Gainesville

Jennifer Taylor,

Supervisor of School Counseling and Student Services

Alachua County Public Schools

Ariella Bak

Community Resource Paramedicine Program Coordinator

Gainesville Fire Rescue

City of Gainesville