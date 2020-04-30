Alachua County to host mental wellness panel discussion

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB)-- North Central Florida mental health experts will be meeting to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on the community.
Alachua County will be hosting an online panel discussion titled "Mental Wellness in the Age of COVID-19" on Friday, May 1 at 1 p.m.
The online discussion can be viewed on Alachua County's Facebook page and their video on-demand site.
"We just thought it was a good time to check in community-wide and make sure that anyone who is feeling stressed to know that it's okay to reach out and that they know that there are resources available," said Mark Sexton, Alachua County spokesperson. "We're going to give the experts a chance to check in on what is going on in their organizations and what they've been dealing with. So there will be an opportunity for a comprehensive look."
The discussion will also be broadcast live on COX channel 12.
The panelists will be:
Alexandra Martinez
Director Alachua County Crisis Center
Catherine Woodstock Striley
Associate Professor, Department of Epidemiology
Colleges of Public Health and Health Professions and Medicine
Co-Director of HealthStreet Community Engagement Program
University of Florida
Jessica Hames, Executive Director
Gainesville Peer Respite
Brett Buell, Development Director
Gainesville Opportunity Center
Joe Munson
Clinical Services Director
UF Health Shands Psychiatric Hospital
Donald Savoie
President/ Chief Executive Officer
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare
Meggen Tucker Sixbey
Associate Director Counseling and Wellness Center
Clinical Associate Professor
Art Stockwell, Executive Director
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Gainesville
Jennifer Taylor,
Supervisor of School Counseling and Student Services
Alachua County Public Schools
Ariella Bak
Community Resource Paramedicine Program Coordinator
Gainesville Fire Rescue
City of Gainesville