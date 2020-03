A 50-year-old woman in Alachua County has been tested positive for COVID-19.

She is an Alachua County resident but, her case is related to travel to the Bahamas.

All seven Alachua County coronavirus cases have been travel-related.

No Community transmission has been confirmed.

Those with questions or concerns about COVID-19, including testing, should call the Alachua County Health Department's call center at 352-334-8810.