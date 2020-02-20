Alachua Habitat for Humanity, Santa Fe College hosted celebration for students who built 10th home for HopeBuilders

College students had the chance to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Alachua Habitat for Humanity and Santa Fe College celebrated finishing their 10th home for HopeBuilders.

HopeBuilders is a program that offers people an opportunity to donate to Alachua Habitat for Humanity on a monthly basis to help them build affordable homes.

“A cost-burden household is defined as someone paying more than 30% of their income for housing,” said Scott Winzeler, Alachua Habitat for Humanity chief outreach and development officer. “So 50% paying more than 50% of their income for housing is just too much so we want to change that."

The collaboration between the college and the organization gives students hands-on experience building a house such as framing, roofing, and plumbing.

“It is our charge to train the workmen and the skilled tradespersons that are going to build the future of Alachua County,” said Tom Mason, Santa Fe College's advisement specialist for the construction and technical programs. “A big part of that is to make sure that there’s housing for everybody."

The home will be placed in southeast Gainesville and the organization plans on moving the home there in March or April.