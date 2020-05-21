Alachua Pets: Elena, Lucy, and Khaleesi

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

This is Elena, a brown tabby who just celebrated her first birthday. This little girl is all about exploring, and they think she would just love to explore your home.

Lucy is a 4-year-old bully breed mix. She's been with the shelter since October and has been through a long recovery from heartworms. But check out how ready she looks to find her happy ending!

Khaleesi may be named for the mother of dragons, but she's well behaved, and already does well with many basic commands.

Good news for pet owners to-be: adoption fees are waived!

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us to schedule an appointment.