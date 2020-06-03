Alachua Sheriff addresses public on employee fired for battering inmate

Amid national protests over police misconduct, Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell is speaking out about a sheriffs office employee fired for battering an inmate.

Sheriff Darnell says on April 28, Detention Officer Jerome Ulrich entered an inmate's cell and beat him.

The detention officer was arrested in Levy County and charged with battery, obstructing justice and tampering with a witness.

The sheriff declined an interview with TV20 today, but later posted a video on social media to dispel rumors.

"On social media it has been alleged there has been rampant abuse, primarily battery against inmates at the jail as a course of conduct that is absolutely not true."

Darnell says there have been three instances of abuse by detention officers and in all cases the employees were fired.

