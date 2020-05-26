Alachua County hires local law firm for help in lawsuit filed against them by residents

To gear up for legal battles in the circuit, state and federal court, Alachua County hired an outside counsel.

The county underwent the process of negotiation to pay the Gainesville-based Siegel Hughes and Ross Civil Law Firm to litigate their case regarding their COVID-19 orders.

Alachua County and the city of Gainesville suffered some backlash from residents after issuing its official Phase One Step-By-Step recovery order earlier this month.

As part of the ordinance, Alachua County residents must wear a mask or facial covering when visiting places such as but not limited to grocery stores, restaurants and public transit.

In the lawsuit filed against the county, residents claimed that the mandatory clause is unconstitutionally vague, fails to provide due process and violates equal protection rights.

Alongside this lawsuit, the county must juggle its lawsuit filed against Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell. The county paid Carlton Fields law firm to help them appeal a lower court’s decision allowing the sheriff to reallocate money in her budget without the commission's approval.

The lawsuit could cost up to $65,000

