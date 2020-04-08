Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Warns Voters About Potential "Misleading Mailings"

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton is letting people about "unofficial mailings."

The Supervisor of Elections said that "The Center for Voter Information" and "The Voter Participation Center" is targeting voters in the county as well as residents by sending quote "misleading mailings." The elections office said that these Washington D.C based groups will send more than 30,000 pieces of mail in the county and are "intended for residents who are not registered to vote, the groups' mailings have previously confused voters, with notices sent based on incorrect or out-of-date information."

One thing the Supervisor of Elections wants to make sure people known is that these groups are not affiliated with their office and that the elections office does not provide the groups with your address information.



The Center for Voter Information is "an organization that works to provide even-handed and unbiased information about candidates and their positions on issues." According to The Voter Participation Center's Website, they are, "a non-profit organization that helps register and mobilize millions of voters. We work with election officials and grassroots organizations to make it easier for people like you to register, cast your vote and make your voice heard in our democracy."

A spokesperson for The Center for Voter Information and their sister organization The Voter Participation Center said that the groups are, "are significantly increasing our efforts during the coronavirus crisis, to ensure that historically disadvantaged communities can exercise their right to participate in democracy by registering to vote by mail and requesting vote-by-mail ballots."

According to the spokesperson, their program helps people who don't have internet access or feel comfortable using the internet for voting. They said, "our mail program will fill a void — in sending official state voter registration forms and vote-by-mail literature directly to people of color, young people, single mothers and many others who often are left behind in state-run voter drives."

To find out more information about these mailings click here.

To find out more information about The Voter Participation Center click here.

To find out more information about The Center For Voter Information click here.

