Alachua County commissioners will discuss reopening businesses at Tuesday's commission meeting

Commissioners in Alachua County are having a virtual meeting Tuesday and will discuss items related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials will address any updates to the pandemic in the county.

In the state of Florida, the stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 1st. According to the Alachua County Government's Facebook Page at the meeting, commissioners will discuss the plan for reopening businesses in the county.

They will also be talking about the "Cares Act COVID-19 Stimulus Revenue." The agenda item said it is recommended that the commissioners "approve the resolution for unanticipated revenue and approve the budget amendment to accept the stimulus money and appropriate funds."

Another notable item on the list is a public hearing regarding an ordinance that would fund The Trunked Radio System. This system allows multiple government agencies to communicate internally and with other agencies regularly and during emergencies

According to information on the agenda, the needs in the county for this system " are increasing from $640,000 to $1,940,000. " Some of the users on this system include the Santa Fe Police Department, Gainesville Regional Airport, The VA Hospital, and multiple agencies within the City of Gainesville and Alachua County. It's recommended that commissioners "approve proposed ordinance" for the Radio Management System.

The meeting will be held virtually and starts at 11:30 AM.

