Businesses helping families affected by COVID-19 with care packages

Businesses across North Central Florida have been coming together in many different ways to support the community.

On Saturday two of Gainesville's very own did their part.

Alive Church and Maple Street Biscuit Company teamed up last week putting together care packages for families in the community affected by COVID-19.

They delivered those packages on Saturday morning.

"Whether its toilet paper, chicken, hamburgers , whatever it is, Maple Street had it. So we partnered up with them. We are putting bags together and we are going to give them to our partners in the community that need help, so they can get it to people in need. It's not a lot but its something." Melanie Guistwite said.

Church leaders handed out over 100 packages and meals and say they plan on doing more food deliveries in the future.