All Florida Schools are closed through May 1st leaving a month until the school year ends

All Florida Schools are closed through May 1st, but that still leaves about a month before the school year officially ends.

Florida Virtual School anticipates having the capacity to serve all 2.7 million Florida students by May 4th.

During the transition to online learning the state has purchased 32,000 laptops for rural school districts and hopes to reduce the number of students with out access to the internet from 15 percent to just one percent.

Unclear is whether students will be able to return to their physical classrooms before the end of the school year.

The Governor also mulled the possibility of letting parents decide whether to send their kids back to school.

