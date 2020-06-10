Amazon facility comes to Ocala

A popular e-commerce company will have a new facility in north central Florida.

Amazon will have a distribution facility at the Ocala/Marion County commerce park near I-75.

The Ocala/Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership joined the Ocala City Council and Marion County Board of Commissioners in welcoming Amazon on Wednesday.

The company leased the 617,000 sq. ft. building that is being constructed by Red Rock Developments.

After construction, Amazon plans on creating over one hundred jobs in the area starting at $15 an hour.