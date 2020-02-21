Ambleside School of Ocala cuts ribbon on historic building

Ambleside School of Ocala cut the ribbon on a historic building today.

The building, built in 1913, is the new home to Ambleside's high school campus.

The city, historic preservation, and school worked together to make the move happen.

"A lot went into it," Board Chair Tyler Emmons said. :"So, we organized with all different parts of the city, the historic preservation society, the fire department, city council and all of that and then relocating it here and then getting the doors open for this school year that we've started."

Emmons says the site hosts 9th and 10th graders now and should see its first graduating class in two years.