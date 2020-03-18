Americans stuck in Peru as nation closes borders during pandemic

(CNN) - Hundreds of Americans are stuck in Peru after the nation closed its borders.

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra issued a 15-day nationwide state of emergency Sunday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Flights were almost immediately canceled.

The U.S. Embassy posted a security alert warning Americans who did not reschedule their flights to arrange for lodging in the country.

A state department official say they have advised Americans trying to leave Peru to monitor the embassy website, enroll in the smart traveler enrollment program, and check with their airlines for updated information.

The Associated Press reported the state of emergency also suspended rights to free movement, instructed military and police to ensure public services and ordered people to remain in their homes, along with closing the nation’s border.

As of Monday, the country had 71 cases as of Monday, according to the Associated Press.

