An artist honors the life of Breonna Taylor with a mural in Gainesville

Art in the forms of protest signs, t-shirts and photographs have highlighted the Black Lives Matter movement and those lost in the hands of police.

An artist in Gainesville is spreading a message of love in honor of Breonna Taylor who lost her life two months ago at the hands of police officers. "It is the job of the artist to reflect the times that they're in."

Taylor was killed when officers in Louisville, Kentucky broke into her home, believing drugs were there. They were not and a nationwide controversy erupted, seeking justice for her death.

After finishing a George Floyd mural in Atlanta, artist Renda Writer made it to Gainesville to create another tribute. Writer said,

"And so this mural all it says is love and the only thing other than love is Breonna Taylor and that's the tie into something really important very relevant for today. It's a birthday celebration, every time someone dies somebody's gotta remind you that their death is also a way to celebrate their life."

The mural is a part of the 5th avenue wall at Springhill project that is a collection of multiple artists.

One artist said, "You kinda almost have to have your own style like I'm tryna work on here on my first mural."

Myqueal lewis is an Eastside high graduate, current Florida A&M student and says it is important to represent the black community through art. "These crazy things that's happening, yeah you find yourself in an artist's block in those very sad places but once you kind of turn off the television and pick up a pencil or pick up a brush. Let the inspiration flow, let the story come out, that's what I think."

After about three hours of work, the creation immortalizing love, unity and Breonna Taylor was complete.