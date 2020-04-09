Churches prepare for an unconventional Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday is quickly approaching and churches are preparing for a rather unconventional holiday.

“We say you’re buried in the likeness of his death and raised to walk in newness of life," Pastor Shane Collins said. "So, just like Christ came back from the dead, we come back from that spiritual death.”

Pastor Collins is referring to what baptisms represent, a ceremony where Christians confirm their faith.

He said anyone can perform the ceremony at home, even in a bathtub.

“If I perform a baptism for you, it doesn’t take better than if somebody else does," he said. "Baptism is a personal experience.”

Pastor Collins said all you need is a church, even if it’s online, water, and an answer to Jesus’ call on your heart.

Church at the Springs in Ocala is also celebrating Easter a little differently, with a drive in.

Executive Pastor Hal Mayer said, “We’ll have an FM broadcaster there so people will be able to sit in their cars, be air conditioned and not even have to get out."

"[They] turn on the FM radio and sound will come through there and they can watch the picture on the side of the building and it just gives a little more community than you can get at home,” he said.

So, even in a global pandemic, this Easter will be one to remember.